ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Major Shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya Sells 7,256,367 Shares of Stock

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya sold 7,256,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $9,505,840.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chamath Palihapitiya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 258,400 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $307,496.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 282,300 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $420,627.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 88,700 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $139,259.00.

On Friday, November 10th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 85,900 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $138,299.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 59,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $97,940.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 79,600 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $124,176.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 148,300 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $256,559.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 123,400 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $199,908.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 157,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $259,050.00.

On Friday, October 27th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 92,500 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $147,075.00.

ProKidney Trading Up 5.7 %

PROK stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.04. ProKidney Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $437.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of ProKidney

ProKidney ( NASDAQ:PROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProKidney by 547.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ProKidney by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

