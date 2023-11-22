Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) SVP Sells $782,471.69 in Stock

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU stock opened at $94.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.81. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 322.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PRU

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.