Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 4,554 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 129.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 149.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Premier Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after buying an additional 85,588 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 204.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 22,082 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 34.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 15,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $30,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,241.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFC stock opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $712.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $29.65.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $67.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.04 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PFC shares. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Premier Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

