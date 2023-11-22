Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 330.5% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 886.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,291,213.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.66%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -55.44%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

