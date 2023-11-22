Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 112 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 61.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY opened at $189.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.21. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $158.93 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,023.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Argus decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

