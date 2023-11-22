Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.57

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.57 and traded as high as C$32.10. Quebecor shares last traded at C$32.10, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 468.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$30.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.87. The firm has a market cap of C$2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.40.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

