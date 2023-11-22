RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,038 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.82% of RBB Bancorp worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 48.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 87.7% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 117,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 55,023 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 220,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Kao bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $26,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 447,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,946,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James Kao bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $26,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 447,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,946,465.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Polakoff bought 7,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $106,970.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,412 shares in the company, valued at $100,210.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp from $13.75 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of RBB Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

RBB Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:RBB opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $22.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $35.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.35 million. Equities analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

RBB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

RBB Bancorp Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

