Reviewing Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) and Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS)

Bioventus and Vivos Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bioventus and Vivos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioventus -36.21% 1.10% 0.29% Vivos Therapeutics -106.28% -508.27% -129.15%

Volatility & Risk

Bioventus has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioventus 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vivos Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bioventus and Vivos Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Bioventus currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.84%. Given Bioventus’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bioventus is more favorable than Vivos Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.7% of Bioventus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 29.1% of Bioventus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bioventus and Vivos Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioventus $502.76 million 0.60 -$158.70 million ($2.94) -1.31 Vivos Therapeutics $15.45 million 0.36 -$23.84 million ($13.00) -0.36

Vivos Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bioventus. Bioventus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bioventus beats Vivos Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products. Its surgical solutions comprise bone graft substitutes to fuse and grow bones, enhance results following spinal and other orthopedic surgeries; and ultrasonic medical devices used for precise bone sculpting, removing tumors, and tissue debridement. The company's restorative therapies include a bone healing system; skin allografts; and products that are used to support healing of wounds, as well as devices designed to help patients regain leg or hand function due to stroke, multiple sclerosis, or other central nervous system disorders. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician's office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring. The company also offers VivoScore Program, a screening and home sleep test in adults and children. It markets and sells its appliances, and related treatments and services to licensed professionals, primarily general dentists in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

