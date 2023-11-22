Reviewing Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) & Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN)

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lyra Therapeutics and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyra Therapeutics $1.42 million 115.25 -$55.28 million ($1.43) -2.18 Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A -$10.27 million N/A N/A

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lyra Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lyra Therapeutics and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Lyra Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 348.72%. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,011.11%. Given Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. is more favorable than Lyra Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Lyra Therapeutics has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lyra Therapeutics and Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyra Therapeutics -4,340.06% -73.41% -53.77% Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A -111.51% -86.49%

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. The company's product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase II clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels. The company was formerly known as Insense Medical Ltd. and changed its name to Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. in July 2020. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Ra'annana, Israel.

