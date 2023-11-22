Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.35

Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.35 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 4.20 ($0.05). Revolution Bars Group shares last traded at GBX 4.10 ($0.05), with a volume of 3,122,162 shares.

Revolution Bars Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of £9.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.19.

Revolution Bars Group Company Profile

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city center high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. The company operates bars under the Revolution and the Revolución de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

