Reza Kasnavi Sells 5,289 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $497,377.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,095.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Reza Kasnavi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

On Monday, November 13th, Reza Kasnavi sold 3,873 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $345,045.57.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

SWKS opened at $93.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.59. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $123.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet cut Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SWKS

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.