RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Stock Position Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of RLI worth $12,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RLI during the second quarter valued at about $969,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in RLI during the second quarter valued at about $480,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in RLI by 5.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,774,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in RLI by 21.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in RLI during the second quarter valued at about $332,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on RLI from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $137.17 on Wednesday. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $123.04 and a 12 month high of $149.65. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.69.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $331.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.71 million. RLI had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 17.25%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

