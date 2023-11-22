Robby Sai Kit Chang Sells 50,527 Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 50,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $83,874.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ur-Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.71.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its holdings in Ur-Energy by 66.5% during the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 24,488,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,958,000 after buying an additional 9,780,004 shares during the last quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy during the first quarter worth about $5,290,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ur-Energy by 20.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,349,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,258,000 after buying an additional 3,118,647 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ur-Energy by 26.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,253,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,951,000 after buying an additional 2,956,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ur-Energy by 48.9% during the second quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,142,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 2,675,582 shares during the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on URG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.40 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.80 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ur-Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.38.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

