Robby Sai Kit Chang Sells 50,527 Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 50,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.28, for a total transaction of C$115,297.56.

TSE:URE opened at C$2.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$611.78 million, a P/E ratio of -14.38, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.68. Ur-Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.13 and a twelve month high of C$2.33.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 245.80% and a negative return on equity of 43.05%. The company had revenue of C$7.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.0064899 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

