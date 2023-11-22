Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer Acquires 7,000 Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,700.10.

Martinrea International Price Performance

Shares of TSE:MRE opened at C$12.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$981.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Martinrea International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$10.29 and a 12 month high of C$15.37.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Martinrea International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRE shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Martinrea International from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC dropped their target price on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on Martinrea International from C$21.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martinrea International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MRE

Martinrea International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.