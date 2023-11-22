Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $19.37 Million Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Ingersoll Rand worth $19,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 68,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IR stock opened at $70.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $50.75 and a one year high of $70.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 4.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,877.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,877.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on IR. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

