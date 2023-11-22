Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,583 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Discover Financial Services worth $18,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $340,672,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $247,100,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 168.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,947 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 35.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,811 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $85.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.28. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.77%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

