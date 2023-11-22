RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Major Shareholder Buys $528,696.32 in Stock

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 26,648 shares of RXO stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $528,696.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,941,324 shares in the company, valued at $256,755,868.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mfn Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RXO alerts:

On Monday, November 20th, Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 43,678 shares of RXO stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $862,203.72.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 100,000 shares of RXO stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,967,000.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 30,522 shares of RXO stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $553,974.30.

RXO Stock Up 1.3 %

RXO stock opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of -2,009.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. RXO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.88 million. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. RXO’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RXO, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RXO. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RXO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of RXO from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RXO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RXO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RXO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in RXO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in RXO by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 868,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after buying an additional 646,540 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RXO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in RXO by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 12,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in RXO by 325.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 42,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About RXO

(Get Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.