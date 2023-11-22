Rye Patch Gold (CVE:RPM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.06

Rye Patch Gold Corp. (CVE:RPM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.06 and traded as high as C$1.10. Rye Patch Gold shares last traded at C$1.06, with a volume of 58,513 shares changing hands.
Rye Patch Gold Stock Down 0.9 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.06.
About Rye Patch Gold
Rye Patch Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Florida Canyon Mine covering an area of approximately 71.4 square kilometers located in Nevda.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rye Patch Gold
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Microsoft’s dynamic move: Shares surge as new AI unit established
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Wynn Resorts has an ace up its sleeve
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Zoom Video Communications: A tech phoenix ready to rise
Receive News & Ratings for Rye Patch Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rye Patch Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.