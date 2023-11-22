Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 53,211 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 53,211 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $424,623.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,895,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,108,140.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 100 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $783.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,803 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $21,050.53.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 106,755 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $782,514.15.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 54,077 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $376,375.92.

On Monday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 211,503 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,537,626.81.

On Friday, October 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 41,520 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $304,341.60.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,323 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,168.83.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,763 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $48,490.71.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE MHI opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $9.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

