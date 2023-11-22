Sebastian D’amici Sells 2,000 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total transaction of C$13,060.00.

Sebastian D’amici also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 16th, Sebastian D’amici sold 3,100 shares of Equinox Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.55, for a total transaction of C$20,305.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Sebastian D’amici sold 4,000 shares of Equinox Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total transaction of C$28,000.00.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

EQX opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.88. Equinox Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$4.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

