Secret Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.81 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One Secret token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $8.81 million and approximately $12,612.99 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.0029594 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $7,580.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

