Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) CEO Thomas L. Ryan Sells 112,783 Shares

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $6,859,462.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,533,715.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Service Co. International Price Performance

SCI opened at $60.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.96. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $74.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.48%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Co. International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 282.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

