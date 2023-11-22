ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Sets New 1-Year High at $663.91

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $663.91 and last traded at $659.50, with a volume of 237811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $654.36.

Several analysts recently commented on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $614.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $580.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $561.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.02 billion, a PE ratio of 86.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total transaction of $593,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,189,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,051 shares of company stock worth $5,907,558 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $218,418,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

