Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,044 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shell were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 96,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Shell in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in Shell by 3.5% during the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Shell by 7.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Shell by 15.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,806.20.

Shell Stock Down 0.2 %

Shell stock opened at $66.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

