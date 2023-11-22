Shelton Capital Management Buys New Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 12.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 32,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $85.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.