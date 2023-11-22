Shelton Capital Management Takes $254,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Corning Stock Down 0.6 %

GLW stock opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $37.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.43.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.71%.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.