Shelton Capital Management Takes Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 247.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SPX Technologies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SPX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SPX Technologies stock opened at $86.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.71. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.09 and a 1-year high of $91.93. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.46, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SPX Technologies news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 5,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $437,262.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,773.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,848 shares of company stock worth $469,615. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.