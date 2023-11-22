Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) CFO Sells $650,700.00 in Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $650,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,775,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, November 13th, Nancy Disman sold 5,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $63.68 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Several research firms have recently commented on FOUR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at $1,388,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 48.2% during the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 196,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 63,895 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 51.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at $138,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

