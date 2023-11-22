Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.43

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.43 and traded as high as C$0.57. Sierra Metals shares last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 100,930 shares trading hands.

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on Sierra Metals from C$0.50 to C$0.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.40. The company has a market cap of C$118.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

