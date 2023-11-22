Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 39.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 214.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

SLAB opened at $101.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.34. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $74.56 and a one year high of $194.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total value of $407,222.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,822.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.88.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

