Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) vs. Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Critical Review

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) and Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and Tiptree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 9.17% 13.48% 2.52% Tiptree 0.51% 12.07% 1.47%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.3% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Tiptree shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Tiptree shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $642.42 million 1.79 $39.40 million $2.13 14.31 Tiptree $1.57 billion 0.42 -$8.27 million $0.19 95.11

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tiptree. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tiptree, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and Tiptree, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 1 5 1 3.00 Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has a consensus target price of $32.14, suggesting a potential upside of 5.42%. Given Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is more favorable than Tiptree.

Summary

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group beats Tiptree on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Tiptree

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, contractual liability, energy, allied health, general liability, directors' and officers' liability, life sciences, inland marine, contractors' equipment, contractors' liability, student legal liability, hospitality, and business owner insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as storage unit contents, manufactured housing, GAP, auto, credit life and disability, and collateral insurance products. The company also provides warranty insurance products covering losses on automobiles, mobile devices, consumer electronics, appliances, furniture, vehicle service contracts, roadside assistance and motor clubs, GAP, automobile dent and ding repair, key replacement, cellular handset protection, and service contracts on other consumer goods, as well as premium finance services, lead generation support, insurance sales, and business process outsourcing. In addition, it offers mortgage loans for institutional investors; asset management services; and maritime shipping services, as well as invests in shares. The company markets its products through a network of independent insurance agents, consumer finance companies, auto dealers, retailers, brokers, and managing general agencies. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. in December 2016. Tiptree Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

