Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Has $802,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock opened at $136.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $141.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,576 shares of company stock worth $23,425,367 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.12.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

