Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Insider Sells $557,662.56 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) insider Diane Adams sold 37,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $557,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,660.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Diane Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 14th, Diane Adams sold 10,400 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $156,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Diane Adams sold 535 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $7,259.95.

On Monday, October 30th, Diane Adams sold 465 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $6,198.45.

On Friday, October 13th, Diane Adams sold 151,235 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $2,056,796.00.

On Monday, September 18th, Diane Adams sold 2,916 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $43,331.76.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

NYSE:CXM opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.67, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.93. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $178.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. Research analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CXM shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.35.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

