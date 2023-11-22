Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.87

Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and traded as high as $2.04. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 488,248 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Therapeutics

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92.

In related news, COO Manmeet Singh Soni acquired 2,976,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,976,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 374.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,762,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after buying an additional 6,917,788 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 215.2% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 6,304,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after buying an additional 4,304,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 1,743.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,253,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 2,131,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 146.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after buying an additional 1,590,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 1,445.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,030,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 963,409 shares during the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

