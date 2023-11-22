Swiss National Bank Acquires 5,300 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Agree Realty worth $12,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,518,000 after purchasing an additional 797,668 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,915,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,818,000 after purchasing an additional 119,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,195,000 after purchasing an additional 217,810 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,757,000 after purchasing an additional 218,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,648 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $75.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.10%.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.10 per share, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 549,253 shares in the company, valued at $30,813,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Erlich purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 38,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,815. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.10 per share, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 549,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,813,093.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 65,800 shares of company stock worth $3,714,810. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.94.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

