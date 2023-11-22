Swiss National Bank Acquires 600 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Comfort Systems USA worth $12,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $481,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.6 %

FIX opened at $192.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.19. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.28 and a twelve month high of $202.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.58.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 12.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIX shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.29, for a total transaction of $1,160,256.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,312,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $925,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,284.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.29, for a total transaction of $1,160,256.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 277,526 shares in the company, valued at $50,312,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $8,865,493. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

See Also

