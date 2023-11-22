Swiss National Bank Acquires New Holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 68,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,729,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of monday.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in monday.com by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in monday.com by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in monday.com by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in monday.com by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $170.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.06. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $90.01 and a 12-month high of $189.15. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -501.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. monday.com had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. monday.com’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.69.

About monday.com

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

