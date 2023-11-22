Swiss National Bank Acquires New Holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 68,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,729,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of monday.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in monday.com by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in monday.com by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in monday.com by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in monday.com by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.
monday.com Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ MNDY opened at $170.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.06. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $90.01 and a 12-month high of $189.15. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -501.76 and a beta of 0.87.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.69.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on monday.com
About monday.com
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than monday.com
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Microsoft’s dynamic move: Shares surge as new AI unit established
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Wynn Resorts has an ace up its sleeve
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Zoom Video Communications: A tech phoenix ready to rise
Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.