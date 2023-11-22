Swiss National Bank Buys 2,900 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of UFP Industries worth $13,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $109.12 on Wednesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $114.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.66.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.03). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $102,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,716,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

