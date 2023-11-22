Swiss National Bank Has $12.08 Million Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Option Care Health worth $12,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 4.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 120.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 39.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 121.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 10.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In other news, Director Elizabeth D. Bierbower acquired 3,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $79,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,390.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Option Care Health Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.56. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $35.74.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 18.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OPCH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Stories

