Swiss National Bank Has $12.14 Million Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 61,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Exelixis worth $12,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Exelixis by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 169,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Exelixis by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXEL. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Exelixis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $22.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $471.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $103,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 399,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,986,719.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.