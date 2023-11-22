Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,800 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $11,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

ITCI opened at $58.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.26. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $67.05. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $2,358,322.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,211. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $2,988,357.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,722 shares in the company, valued at $58,852,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $2,358,322.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ITCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

