Swiss National Bank Sells 1,000 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Science Applications International worth $13,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 6.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 46.8% in the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 547.0% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 24,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $115.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.71. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $95.43 and a 52 week high of $123.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 6.49%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $390,523.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,275,047.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Science Applications International news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $228,195.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,443,201.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $390,523.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,275,047.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,061 shares of company stock worth $778,169 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

