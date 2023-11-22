Swiss National Bank Sells 255,100 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,824,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Sirius XM worth $12,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 49.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.02.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

SIRI stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In related news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $1,027,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,557,320. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

