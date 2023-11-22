Swiss National Bank Sells 2,700 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $11,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,193.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $132.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.32. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.22 and a fifty-two week high of $180.63. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $525.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.44 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 59.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

