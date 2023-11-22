TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 670 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Eastman Chemical worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,161,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,941,000 after acquiring an additional 64,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,261,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,193,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,023,000 after acquiring an additional 82,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,885,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,996,000 after acquiring an additional 296,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,507,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,228,000 after buying an additional 362,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $81.37 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $92.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on EMN shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

