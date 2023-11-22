TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,804 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.15% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Larry Kraus sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $231,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $77.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.72 and a 52-week high of $83.19. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.04 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.