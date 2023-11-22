TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.15% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 48,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 209,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $578,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,799,067.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $578,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,097 shares in the company, valued at $20,799,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $987,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 330,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,760,355.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $3,676,616 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.14.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.52. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $82.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.03.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.96 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

