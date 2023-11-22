TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,295 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.19% of Triple Flag Precious Metals worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFPM. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of TFPM stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of -0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

