TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 311,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,895,000 after buying an additional 39,879 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 559.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,439,000 after acquiring an additional 147,932 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.63.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $130.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $111.94 and a 52 week high of $146.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.